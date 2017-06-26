*Halle Berry says she’s tired of hearing folks complain about social injustice without doing anything to change the situation.

“I don’t have time for people who talk the talk but don’t walk the walk,” the Oscar winner said recently at the Cannes Lion Girls’ Lounge in conversation with founder Shelley Zalis. Berry spoke out about those who constantly have something to say about injustice, but don’t back it up with action.

“In my world, I get so tired of people complaining about, ‘Oh black lives matter,’ and they pontificate and pontificate about it, and I say, ‘Well, what are you doing about that? It may not seem significant to you, but that’s how we start. Have you called your local politicians, have you written a letter?’”

She continued, “When they say they’ve done nothing, I say, ‘Well, don’t talk to me … because you are part of the problem, because you are sitting here spewing negativity and complaining.’”

Halle says she’s been meeting with executives in the tech industry in preparation of her new website/social forum Hallewood. Set to launch next month, the site will allow Berry to post stories, connect with her fans and spark discussion about a social issues.