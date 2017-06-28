*(New York, NY) – Time Inc.’s (NYSE:TIME) ESSENCE today announced that Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry will open the Empowerment Experience Stage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, presented by Coca-Cola, on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 11:30am, which will kick off the Festival’s weekend slate of daytime programming at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

This will be the first time that Berry, who recently wrapped production of her latest film Kidnap, will appear at the ESSENCE Festival. Berry joins speakers Ava DuVernay, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Iyanla Vanzant and Rev. Al Sharpton, as well as performers Diana Ross, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, Chance the Rapper, Solange and many more at the annual event, which is recognized as the nation’s largest gathering of African-American women.

“Halle Berry’s impact as an artist is extraordinary and her story, both personally and professionally, is an inspiration to women across the globe,” said ESSENCE Editor-in-Chief Vanessa De Luca. “We are delighted that Halle has agreed to share her journey and invite our passionate community of fans to join us for an exciting opening to the Festival’s daytime Empowerment Experience.”

The annual ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, presented by Coca-Cola, is one of the nation’s largest live events. Each year, the Festival draws, on average, 500,000 attendees from across the globe to its multi-day entertainment, empowerment and cultural event, which generates an economic impact of more than $200 million to the local economy. Now in its 23rd year, the ESSENCE Festival has featured some of the biggest names in entertainment and the nation’s most influential speakers, authors and leaders, including Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Prince, Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Kahn, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, Deepak Chopra, Steve Harvey, Ava DuVernay, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Magic Johnson, Iyanla Vanzant and many more.

Join the ESSENCE Festival community: Follow us on Twitter @essencefest #EssenceFest and become a fan of 2017 ESSENCE Festival® on Facebook. The 2017 ESSENCE Festival® is executive produced by ESSENCE Festivals LLC, a division of ESSENCE Communications Inc., and produced by Solomon Group. GeChar is the executive producer of the 2017 ESSENCE Empowerment Experience.

Exclusive sponsors of the 2017 ESSENCE Festival® include presenting sponsor Coca-Cola and major sponsors AT&T, Ford, McDonald’s, State Farm and Walmart. Superlounge sponsors include Coca-Cola, Ford and Walmart. The All-Star Gospel Tribute is sponsored by Walmart.

About Essence Communications Inc.

Essence Communications Inc. (ECI) is the number one media company dedicated to African-American women, with a brand reach of 21.2 million. With a multi-platform presence in publishing, live events and online, ECI is comprised of Essence magazine, the preeminent lifestyle magazine for African-American women; the ESSENCE Festival; Black Women in Hollywood and Black Women in Music events; Window on Our Women and Smart Beauty consumer insights series; Essence.com; and ventures in digital media (mobile, television and VOD).

ABOUT TIME INC.

Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) is a leading multi-platform media company that engages over 170 million consumers globally every month. The company’s influential brands include PEOPLE, TIME, FORTUNE, SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, INSTYLE, REAL SIMPLE, SOUTHERN LIVING and TRAVEL + LEISURE, as well as more than 60 diverse international brands. Time Inc. offers marketers a differentiated proposition in the marketplace by combining its powerful brands, trusted content, audience scale, direct relationships with consumers and unique first-party data. The company is home to growing media and platforms, including digital video, OTT, television, licensing, paid products and services and celebrated live events, such as the TIME 100, FORTUNE Most Powerful Women, PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, SPORTS ILLUSTRATED’s Sportsperson of the Year, the ESSENCE Festival and the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen.

