*Hannibal Buress was unable to make the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere on Wednesday (June 28), but instead of just not going, he sent an imposter in his place.

And it worked.

Buress, who plays Coach Wilson in the film, found himself a random black man through social media to make the appearance. In a series of since-deleted tweets, he wrote Wednesday afternoon that he needed “a lookalike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight.” He also asked for photos and offered a $500 payment.

Making the cut was Joe Carroll, an author, screenwriter, director, and actor from Nashville who is living in Los Angeles.

Of course he looks nothing like Hannibal, but managed to pull off the operation anyway.

“Just crashed the red carpet as @hannibalburess #standIn #bodyDouble #whichIsWhich #partyCrasher #redcarpet #weAllLookAlikeRight?” Carroll said on Instagram, along with a selfie taken at the event.

Just crashed the red carpet as @hannibalburess #standIn #bodyDouble #whichIsWhich #partyCrasher #redcarpet #weAllLookAlikeRight? A post shared by Joe Carroll (@iamjoecarroll) on Jun 28, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

Without the usual publicist in tow, Carroll worked the red carpet – answering questions, posing for selfies with fans and taking interviews about the upcoming film and his role. Even the red carpet host was fooled, announcing Buress’ name to the crowd as Carroll stepped out of the limo.

Buress, wherever he was that evening, sarcastically tweeted: “I’m out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th.” He later corrected the tweet to the actual opening, July 7.

I’m out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th. pic.twitter.com/ggEdqt5oDr — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017

Buress posted a red carpet interview Carroll did for the upcoming film, where the reporter clearly thought she was talking to the real Hannibal.