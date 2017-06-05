*At least 10 students who were offered admission to Harvard’s 2017-18 freshman class had those offers rescinded after they posted offensive photos and messages on social media.

The Harvard Crimson reports a number students admitted to Harvard College (the Undergrad part of Harvard University) started a private Facebook messaging group for incoming Freshman titled “Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens.”

Material posted among the group members included jokes about the Holocaust, mocking sexual assault and the abuse of children.

The messages also reportedly targeted racial and ethic groups, the Crimson reported. One alleged meme called the imaginary hanging of a Mexican child “piñata time.”

After Harvard got wind of the group’s existence and saw the posts in April, at least 10 members of the group chat received letters informing them that their offers of admission had been reversed. The decision to rescind a student’s offer is final, university officials previously told the Crimson.

The chat was an offshoot of the official Harvard Class of 2021 Facebook group, a 100-member messaging group that admitted students launched to share memes about pop culture.

According to one student, some members suggested forming a “more R-rated” meme chat. Cassandra Luca told the Crimson that founders of the “dark” group chat demanded that students post provocative memes in the original messaging group before allowing them to join the splinter group.