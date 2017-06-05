Master of ceremonies Bill Maher speaks onstage during the 6th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organizationat Montage Hotel on January 7, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

*HBO will reportedly keep Bill Maher on the air after his use of the N-word during Friday’s live airing of “Real Time with Bill Maher” sparked outrage and calls for his removal.

According to TMZ, sources familiar with the situation say the cable network will not fire him for referring to himself as a “house n**ger” during an interview with his guest, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse.

Maher apologized soon after, and apparently that was enough for HBO.\

Via TMZ:

By the way … the fact that HBO does not run advertisements makes the situation vastly different from networks that advertise … HBO will not lose money because it’s subscription-based and, realistically, very few people would unsubscribe. Maher’s show will stand or fall on ratings.





