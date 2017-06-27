*Senate Republican leaders have abruptly delayed the vote on their health care bill until after the July 4th recess, according to reports.

The announcement comes as the GOP faced five “no” votes from its ranks just hours after the Congressional Budget Office said the bill would leave 22 million Americans uninsured.

Republicans who have said they oppose the bill say it doesn’t go far enough in ending Obamacare, while more moderate Republicans say the legislation goes too far in slashing Medicaid and other benefits under current law.

It’s the latest blow for the GOP’s effort to repeal and replace Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

Separately, President Donald Trump has invited all GOP senators to the White House Tuesday afternoon for a powwow.

According to the CBO, 22 million people would lose health coverage in the next 10 years under the Senate’s plan. Of those, 15 million would lose Medicaid coverage. It’s projected to lower the deficit by billions over 10 years, and also cut taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

For individuals who purchase health coverage on the exchanges, the CBO says some will see lower premiums, especially in states that opt out of some consumer protections, which will allow insurers to sell plans that offer fewer benefits. However, for people looking to purchase plans that cover the basic health benefits mandated by the Obamacare, including mental health coverage, addiction treatment, maternity care and prescription drug coverage, costs could go way up.