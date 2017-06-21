*In the minutes after Philando Castile was shot by then officer Jeronimo Yanez, the two other passengers, Diamond Reynolds and her daughter, were placed in the back of a squad car and the just-released video of them will tear your heart apart.

As the world knows, Reynolds broadcast the aftermath of the July 2016 police shooting on Facebook Live. Her then 4-year-old daughter was sitting in the back seat of the car during the shooting, and afterward police put them both in custody.

In this video authorities just released … Reynolds is still screaming in anger in the back of the police cruiser — and the little girl cries, “Mom, please don’t scream ’cause I don’t want you to get shooted!”

She sobbed and continued begging her mother to calm down.

Yanez’s trial ended last week. A jury found him not guilty of manslaughter.

Earlier we reported on the release of the dashcam video that shows Yanez pumping 7 bullets in Castile …

*After watching the video of Jeronimo Yanez, the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile, all we say is damn, damn, damn. 🙁

Actually if we did say more, it emulate exactly what Castile’s mother, Valerie, said in her “f*ck the police” rant on Facebook Live after Yanez’s not guilty verdict was announced. It’s hard to watch Yanez kill Castile and not empathize with his mother.

If you watch the video, you’ll see that during a traffic stop last year Yanez fired a volley of bullets within seconds of learning the driver was armed, according to a video recording released publicly Tuesday.

When the traffic stop began, the two men interacted calmly. Officer Jeronimo Yanez, a police officer in the Twin Cities suburbs, greeted Castile and examined his insurance card.

“Sir, I have to tell you that I do have a firearm on me,” Castile said 30 seconds after they began speaking.

“Okay,” Yanez interrupted his voice remaining steady as he shifted his right hand onto the holster of his gun.

Get the rest of this EURweb story, HERE.