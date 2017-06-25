*Rosalyn Henderson Myers, a Spartanburg City Councilmember, is the first South Carolinian to lead a group of national black women attorneys who will be admitted to present cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The special ceremony will take place 10 a.m. Tuesday in the chambers of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., marking the 36th year the event has occurred as part of the Women Lawyers Division’s sponsorship of the National Bar Association Supreme Court Group Swearing-In Ceremony.

Henderson Myers, a graduate of Spartanburg High School and the University of South Carolina, leads the Women Lawyers Division, established in 1972, which is the second largest division of the NBA, the nation’s oldest and largest national network.

The NBA, a group of more than 60,000 predominantly African-American attorneys, judges, and law professors. is organized around 23 substantive law sections, 9 divisions, 12 regions and 80 affiliate chapters throughout the United States and around the world.

“I am honored to serve as chair of these exceptional women lawyers,” said Henderson Myers who also serves as a Liaison to the American Bar Association Commission on Women in the Profession (ABA Commission). “Throughout my association with the National Bar Association I have seen firsthand the dedication and commitment of women attorneys to not only serve our legal community but to serve our communities at large as well.”

As part of the tradition, Honorable Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, Chief Justice of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals and an NBA Judicial Council member, will move to present the group of attorneys to the Supreme Court justices who will approve their admission to present cases before the court. The goal of the ceremony is to enhance the posture of African American lawyers as legal advocates who are readily available to represent their clients before this nation’s highest court.

Henderson Myers, a graduate of Tulane University School of Law, added, “The Commission serves as a national voice for women lawyers to overcome the obstacles impeding the advancement of women in the profession. I am hoping my leadership will make a difference, helping to uplift and support women.”

Henderson Myers, formerly Rosalyn Mattingly, has an impressive background that spans 24 years. Earlier in her career, Henderson Myers presided over more than 12,000 cases as an Alabama state court judge, involving contracts, small claims, criminal misdemeanor, family law and civil litigation.

She returned to South Carolina four years ago from Philadelphia where she was a corporate attorney. Locally, she is an alumna of Leadership Spartanburg 2016, president of the Spartanburg chapter of the Links, Inc. and past president of the Epsilon Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She also sits on numerous local boards, such as the Mobile Meals of Spartanburg the Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra and Board of Visitors of Converse College.

source

Neil Foote

[email protected]