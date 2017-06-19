*From the very beginning of this whole marriage episode in Kenya Moore‘s life, we knew it was going to be played out from a marketing and branding perspective. Not just two people who fell in love and got married and lived private lives. Nope, this is a made for TV marriage. Everything is staged. Hopefully it will work.

This is Kenya’s world and we’re the audience so kick back and enjoy the ride. In today’s edition, Madame Moore took to Instagram to share another photo from her secret wedding — and now we find out the mystery husband’s name!

She captioned a photo of both of them at the altar with the following:

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally.

My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde

Oh yeah, are they fist-bumpin’ in the pic?