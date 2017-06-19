*STEP is the true-life story of a girls’ high-school step team set against the background of the heart of Baltimore. (Watch the “Step” featurette above.)

These young women learn to laugh, love and thrive – on and off the stage – even when the world seems to work against them.

Empowered by their teachers, teammates, counselors, coaches and families, they chase their ultimate dreams: to win a step championship and to be accepted into college.

This all female school is reshaping the futures of its students’ lives by making it their goal to have every member of their senior class accepted to and graduate from college, many of whom will be the first in their family to do so. Deeply insightful and emotionally inspiring, STEP embodies the true meaning of sisterhood through a story of courageous young women worth cheering for.

In Theaters August 4, 2017

Directed by: Amanda Lipitz

Produced by: Amanda Lipitz, Steven Cantor

Cast: Blessin Giraldo, Cori Grainger, Tayla Solomon, Gari McIntyre, Paula Dofat



