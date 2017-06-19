The Hip Hop Hall of Fame Awards TV Show Set for Friday September 15th At The United Palace Theater in NYC Produced by Hip Hop Television Channel

*NEW YORK, NY – Hip Hop Television Channel is proud to announce The Official Hip Hop Hall of Fame Awards TV Show returns to its Harlem roots with its ‘2017 Inductee’ Press Conference scheduled for Wednesday June 21st, 2017 at Sylvia’s Restaurant in Harlem at 11am.

The Press Conference and Old School Brunch will feature hip hop pioneers and legends being named for the 2017 Inductee Class by their peers, and feature some Community Service and Appreciation Awards presentations by the Hip Hop Hall of Fame Museum to community and educational leaders.

The legendary Sylvia’s Restaurant is located on Lenox Ave in Between 126th and 127th Streets in Harlem. Brunch will be served to the RSVP guests immediately after the Inductee announcements.

Who: HIP HOP HALL OF FAME AWARDS TV SHOW

WHAT: 2017 INDUCTEES ANNOUNCED

WHERE: SYLVIA’S RESTAURANT IN HARLEM, NY

WHEN: WEDNESDAY JUNE 21ST AT 11AM

(BRUNCH SERVED AT 12N)

WHY: HIP HOP HALL OF FAME + MUSEUM IS COMING TO HARLEM

All Press and Media outlets and Invited Guests are urged to RSVP by Tuesday June 20th as space is limited. All Media (Press Contact) [email protected] Attn: Ms. Lynn Hobson. For more information on Celebrity participation, and Sponsorship & Partnership opportunities contact JT Thompson, John Robinson, or Kenny ‘DJ Lord Yoda X’ Syder (VIP RSVP) [email protected] .

‘We are excited to return to Harlem where it all began 20 years ago at Sylvia’s Also Restaurant. The Hip Hop Hall of Fame Museum’s Old School Brunch was the Launch of The first ever Hip Hop Hall of Fame Awards TV Show where we announced the Inductees that Included DJ Kool Herc the God-Father of Hip Hop, DJ Grandmaster Flash, The Zulu Nation, Run DMC & Jam Master Jay, Kool DJ Red Alert, Eazy E, as many more Hip Hop Pioneers and Legends were in building that day, as the Hip Hop Hall of Fame made ‘Old School Hip Hop’ cool’, stated show Creator/Executive Producer JT Thompson who also is the Founder/Chairman of the Hip Hop Hall of Fame Museum.

The Official Hip Hop Hall of Fame Awards TV Show returns to New York City on Friday September 15, 2017 with Red Carpet and VIP Mixer at 6pm and Showtime begins at 8 pm for The 20th Anniversary Induction Ceremony & Concert. The show will be taped live for national television broadcast at a later date. Tickets will go on-sale Friday June 23rd online at The Hip Hop Hall of Fame Museum’s Official website http://hiphophof.org . Radio Promotional Campaign will begin last week of June. The pre-show red carpet and week of activities events will also be made available via live stream. The Hip Hop Hall of Fame Producers are in talks with broadcasters and sponsors, and will have a decision made in the coming weeks on the Television Network and Sponsor partner(s).

Veteran TV Producer-Director Matt Smith from Rap City, and BET Gospel is set to produce this year’s show, and he will be joined by former Bad Boy Hitmen Music Producer, now LIU Music Professor Tony Dofat who will serve as Music Director. The show will be Executive Produced by show Creator and Founder of Hip Hall of Fame Museum JT Thompson, working along side Co-Producers Brad Flewellen, Kenny ‘DJ Lord Yoda X’ Syder, Daniel ‘Geechie’ Chamberlayne, and Jeffrey ‘Big Jeff’ Boyd who are all actively engaging celebrities and industry trendsetters. All artists, pioneers, athletes, and celebrities who would like to participate in the show can RSVP with our VIP special guests for the television show at [email protected] .

This year’s ‘Institutional Inductees’ previously announced include the iconic actor and activist Harry Belafonte who produced the first hip hop movie BeatStreet, Sal Abbatiello and the Disco Fever iconic groundbreaking venue in the Bronx, Sylvia Robinson and Sugar Hill Records, Bobby Robinson’s Enjoy Records, and Harlem’s Mike & Dave Records, and Born in the Bronx Photographer Joe Conzo. All Hip Hop Hall of Fame Inductees will be enshrined inside the Hip Hop Hall of Fame + Museum.

Other Past Inductees in the 2014 Televised Awards Show included ChiefRocker Busy Bee, Mr. Magic, The Sequence, The Sugar Hill Gang, The Mercedes Ladies, The Treachorous Three, DJ Hollywood, Photographer Ernie Pianicolli, Graffitti Artists Cornbread & Stay High, Uncle Ralph McDaniels and Video Music Box, The N… Twins the Original B-Boys, and The Movie WildStyle by Charlie Ahearn. ‘It is an honor to make history again as we celebrate those who have come before us to create this National and International music & cultural phenomenon known as hip hop’ stated co-producer Kenny ‘DJ Lord Yoda X’ Syder.

The future sees ‘Hip Hop Hall of Fame Co-Branded’ Content Programming Networks, Films, and Live Music Events currently in development reaching tens of millions of viewers in America and around the World as Classic Hip Hop Music & Culture History is in demand.

Hip Hop Fans and Global Community can follow the Hip Hop Hall of Fame at http://hiphophof.org

