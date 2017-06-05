*We have to admit, in the pic above, it sho-nuff looks like she’s sportin’ a baby bump, but Halle Berry’s rep says don’t believe your eyes. The star is NOT pregnant.

The 50-year-old actress sparking pregnancy rumors this weekend after posing for photos at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in a sparkly silver gown from Gosia Baczynska‘s Spring 2017.

Berry placing her hand on her stomach, the red carpet poses had some people wondering if she’s expecting. Berry is mom to daughter Nahla, 9, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and Maceo, 3, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

After her divorce, Halle told “Extra’s” Terri Seymour that she is in a good place. She added:

“I just feel happy, you know? I’ve arrived at a really good place once again, that’s always good news… Down time, dark times, don’t last forever — the sun is out again and it feels great.”

In other Halle Berry news, it’s being reported by Bloody Disgusting that she’s set to star in a remake of the classic horror flick, “The Blob.”

According to Flickering Myth, back in January of 2015, it was announced that Simon West (The Expendables 2) had signed on to direct the film, which is described as a “reimagining,” while Samuel L. Jackson also boarded the project in May of that year.

Here’s the summary:

“When a band of miners uncover something hidden deep beneath the earth they unwittingly unleash a hideous creature beyond imagination. Now the townsfolk must fightback, before it destroys everything.”

“The Blob” was released in 1958 and starred the legendary Steve McQueen. A sequel entitled “Beware! The Blob” was released in 1972, while Chuck Russell directed a remake in 1988.