*The cameo Mariah Carey filmed for the Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell movie “The House” did not make the final cut reportedly due to her on-set diva antics.

Ferrell was the first from the film to hint how the 48-year-old R&B songstress “eventually showed up” on the Los Angeles set of the illegal casino comedy, after keeping cast and crew waiting for hours.

“There were suggestions that weren’t executed so, no, she was on our set and things happened. And didn’t happen,” the SNL alum cryptically said on Wednesday’s Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Now, another co-star is dishing on Mimi’s behavior, saying she was “borderline abusive.”

Cedric Yarbrough took to Facebook on June 21 to say that Mariah “ruined” her cameo.

“Okay since Will Ferrell is talking, I’ma talk-ing. Yeah, a real funny cameo was SUPPOSED to happen in the new film #TheHouse with the superstar Mariah Carey,” he wrote. “But it was ruined by superstar Mariah Carey. The film takes place in a suburban home but is made into a ‘Casino’. Why not have Mariah be an act in the casino? Funny idea. It’s rumored that she eventually showed up to set. This is true. But after waiting for her for 3-4 hours!”

His lengthy post blasting Mariah continued: “While we waited the director & team had the idea of doing a stunt that Mariah’s body double would do now & bring in Mariah to match it. They do the stunt. All goes well. When Mariah finally showed up she refused to match the stunt. ‘Darling, I would never do it that way…’. I heard her say those exact words. She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around and a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot. This lady was unprofessional & borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish.”

He added, “In the acting community, it’s not very good form to ‘tell’ on your fellow actors. They could be having a bad day, going through some personal things, & maybe Mariah was, I dont know. But I do know that our crew didn’t deserve that, our director didn’t. Hell, I’d just come off shooting 10 HOURS on ‘Speechless’ just to get there and wait.”

He ended by saying, “This kind of behavior just isn’t cool. I’m not even going to tell you the worst part. (i will if i see you in person & if i deem you ‘cool’). For you young actors, be on time, know your homework, but be courteous and respectful. For us old heads, the same. This kind of behavior should be called out for what it is. I miss ‘I had a vision of love’ Mariah. Be a damn professional.”

While speaking to Seth Meyers on June 20, Will Ferrell didn’t go into details about Carey’s antics but he did say, “Let’s just put it this way: At about midnight I got a knock on my trailer that said, ‘You can just go home. We’re not going to get to you,'” he said.

