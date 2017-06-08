*Ice Cube will be all of us on Friday night.

As if we needed a clue of what the rapper will say to Bill Maher about the comedian referring to himself as a “house n**ga” last week, Cube spoke to Rolling Stone ahead of his scheduled Friday appearance on Maher’s HBO show – and did not mince words about where he stands on the controversy.

“He knows that’s a bad word to a lot of people,” Cube said. “Now, the question is: Why did he think he could be that comfortable with saying that? What makes you think you can say that? Why did you think you could get away with that?”

On last Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Republican Senator Ben Sasse invited Maher to “work in the fields” with him in his state of Nebraska. “Work in the fields?” Maher responded. “Senator, I’m a house n**ger.”

“He wants to talk about ‘house n**gas,’ like they had it so much better?” Cube told Rolling Stone. “It’s like, please. It wasn’t a cakewalk for a so-called ‘house nigga,’ either, unless you like being raped. Sometimes, you gotta know when to shut up. Check yourself before you wreck yourself.”

Cube was booked for “Real Time” prior to Maher’s comment to promote the upcoming reissue of his “Death Certificate” album. But while Democratic Senator Al Franken canceled his appearance due to the controversy, Cube still wanted to come on the show.

Asked how he would have reacted were he on last week’s episode when Maher used the slur – previous guest Killer Mike claimed he would’ve punched the host – Cube said he didn’t want to be hypothetical. “You’ll see me on there Friday, and I’ll say what I gotta say,” he offers.

Via Rolling Stone:

In Cube’s opinion, the conversation surrounding the episode hasn’t been productive. “People are trying to go into this like, ‘What is it, why is it, how does it happen? Why is this still offensive? Should we use it, shouldn’t we use it?’ – this, that, and the other,” he says. “And it becomes like a facade of a lot of bulls**t. Everybody knows, because of white supremacy, black people got it bad. And it’s just not funny, the bully mentality.

“It’s just not funny to diss at least the ones who got it f**ked up,” he continues. “And it’s like rich, white guys are the reason why black people are in the position they’re in. You’re supposed to be a champion, or you’re supposed to be a liberal, but racism lives in both parties. It does. So let’s throw away the facade and the bullshit. Let’s be real.”

It’s a problem, he says, that extends well beyond Maher. “I see cartoons that are way more offensive – Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and all that s**t,” Cube offers. “Everybody feels like they can make a joke and cross that line. You can make a joke about everything, but everything ain’t funny.”