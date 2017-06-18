*Legendary rapper Ice-T had to put a passionate yet ignorant Twitter user on blast for mistaking him for another hip-hop icon, Ice Cube.

“Every day in the street, somebody calls me Cube, I tell ‘em that’s my loved one, but it’s Ice-T, dude.”

Ice T’s lesson on blackness came after Cube recently appeared on Bill Maher’s HBO show “Real Time With Bill Maher,” to discuss the comedian using the N-word during a joke last week.

“It’s a word that has been used against us,” said Cube. “It’s like a knife. You can use it as a weapon or you can use it as a tool. It’s been used as a weapon against us by white people. We not gon’ let that happen again.”

He added, “I like your show. I like you. But I think this is a teachable moment, not just to you but to the people who are watching right now.”

One person wasn’t feeling Cube’s explanation because he’s a gangsta rapper whose violent, sexist music is laced with misogynoir.

So the disgruntled viewers took to Twitter to call him out, only problem was, the person came for the wrong rapper, mentioning Ice-T instead.

“Screw U 4 whining on Bill Maher,” the user wrote. “When is ur music gonna respect women? How dare U go on show and whine like this.”

This confused soul received one simple response from the wrongly accused rapper: “Wrong Ice Bitch,” Ice-T posted.

Check out his Tweet below:

