*Season 5 of “Luther” is in the works.

Idris Elba will reprise his his role as London homicide detective John Luther with a new four-part installment, with production set to begin early next year for BBC and BBC America, the network revealed.

Creator Neil Cross will produce the new episodes after he and Elba decided there was some “unfinished business” for the character to address.

“Because we love John and wonder what he’s up to,” Cross said. “In the end, we picked up the phone to some old friends and asked if they’d like to find out what happens next. It turns out, they would. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find out what happens next.”

Said Elba: “I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on.”

Since its premiere in 2010, “Luther” has earned seven Emmy nominations and an acting Golden Globe for Elba in 2012.