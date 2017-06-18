*On Wednesday, Writer/director/actor Issa Rae took to social media to share a trailer for the second season of her hit HBO series “Insecure” — reminding everyone that the July 23 premiere date is “hella soon.”

In the 50-second teaser, soundtracked by Calvin Harris’s “Slide,” Issa revisits some of the character dynamics from Season 1. While she sits in her car at a red light, we see her a couch next to Lawrence with a pillow reading “hella confused” in between them, and then standing next to Daniel as a truck drives by with the words “hella tempted” written on the back.

Check out the promo below and get ready for “Insecure” Season 2 on July 23.

July 23rd is hella soon. #InsecureHBO returns for Season 2 on 7/23 at 10:30 on HBO. pic.twitter.com/kMgeEuKK8S — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 14, 2017

Controversial rapper Azealia Banks was slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday for failing to pay over $130,000 in credit card bills.

Looks like her debut album, “Broke With Expensive Taste,” was aptly named.

According to multiple reports, Banks has taken out 3 separate lines of credit, including 2 credit cards, which she allegedly owes $79,000 and $8,000 on respectively, as well as owing up to $50,000 for a personal line of credit taken out in 2016.

She was sued in Manhattan Supreme Court on June 13 for failing to pay somewhere between $130,000 to $137,000 in credit card bills to California-based City National Bank.

In March, Banks took a plea deal to third-degree assault for allegedly biting the breast of a security guard while being ejected from the Up&Down club. The charge will be reduced if she attends anger management classes.

Last May, her Twitter account was suspended following a hateful, racist rant. Then she got PETA worked up after confessing to being a witch and sacrificing animals to the old gods and the new.

In recent news, the troubled rapper released a new song “Chi Chi” earlier this month. You can listen below.

