*Cleveland Cavaliers player J.R. Smith is denying that he sent a tweet following Game 3 of the NBA Finals that read, “Cavs in 7.”

The tweet appeared to signal his confidence that the Cavs will win the next four games to take home another NBA championship over the Golden State Warriors, but some fans felt the timing of it – minutes after losing 118-113 – was way too soon.

The tweet was eventually deleted from Smith’s timeline and the player has since denied even sending out the declaration.

He tells Cleveland.com, “I got out of the shower and my phone was buzzing. I did not tweet that. I’m smarter than that.” And while many NBA spectators thought it was too much, it did give high hopes for Cavs fans who fell to a dead silence in the last final minutes of Wednesday night’s game.

“I do believe, but I didn’t tweet that,” he told the outlet. “I would be much smarter than that than to tweet that at literally 12:04, right after the game.”

Game 4 of the finals is Friday at 6 p.m. in Cleveland.