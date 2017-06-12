*Damn! This is some crazy ish that’s straight out of a bizarre horror/crime movie. In Jackson, Mississippi the police department there is working to confirm if ais connected to the discovery of aearly Saturday morning.

Yes, you read that right. The burned body was found less than a mile away from where a severed head was found. According to the police report, there is no apparent cause of death of the decapitated body as of now. Authorities are awaiting Coroner and Medical Examiner’s ruling.

Police say the head appeared to be severed at the neck. Folks who live and work in the area were left stunned by the discovery, reports MSNewsNow.

“The only thing I can see that comes to mind is someone is sending a message to someone. That is the only thing I can see,” said one Jackson resident.

“I was shocked, I was shocked,” said a resident.

“I watched Twilight Zone last night. I experienced it today in my on hood,” another resident is quoted as saying.

ALSO RECOMMENDED: EVELYN LOZADA ‘READY TO BE MESSY’ WITH JACKIE CHRISTIE + LIONEL RICHIE’S BASSIST HAS NEAR FATAL REACTION TO POT BROWNIES

The report goes on to say that the Hinds County Coroner was summoned to the scene and investigators are in the process of attempting to identify the deceased.

A few hours later, police were called to scene where they found a burned, headless human body in a wooded area.

“Why we can’t say right now that one belongs to the other, due to the type of crime and the close proximity of the body parts, we can assume that perhaps this the remains that was attached to the head this morning,” said Police chief Lee Vance.

Police are working to determine if the two crime scenes are related. Investigators are not saying if the crime was gang related or dare we speculate, race related, but they admit it’s not a common find.

“Whoever committed this crime, rage was an ingredient, perhaps some type of message sending, but no I have never seen anything to occur where a head has been torn or cut from a body,” said Cheif Vance.

The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help in the case. If you have any information, they want to hear from you at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).