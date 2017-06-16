*Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are now officially empty nesters.

In a recent interview with Haute Living, Jada revealed that her 16-year-old daughter Willow and 18-year-old son Jaden have moved out of the house.

“It’s funny,” she laughs, “they’re not around, but they are!” telling the luxury magazine that the family is in constant contact, and how much her growing children still check in with her daily.

“I don’t even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he’s away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick.”

Jaden has been on location in Canada for his upcoming movie “Life in a Year.”