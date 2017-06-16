*Jada Pinkett Smith is sounding off about her depiction in the Tupac biopic “All Eyez On Me,” saying the film’s “reimagining” of her relationship with the rapper is not accurate and “deeply hurtful.”

The actress has a problem with a number of scenes, including one where the rapper reads her a poem. She tweeted Fridayt, “I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book.”

Jada, who met Tupac at a Baltimore high school during the mid ‘80s, also says they never fought backstage at any of his shows, as was shown in the film.

“I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage,” said Smith.

The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Jada does go out of her way to praise Demetrius Shipp, Jr. and Kat Graham, who play Tupac and Jada, respectively.