*Janet Jackson and her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana both showed up to divorce court Thursday afternoon in London.

Janet Jackson and Estranged Husband Leave Court in London After Divorce Hearing https://t.co/PQZPeCripv — TMZ (@TMZ) June 16, 2017

The pair was spotted leaving the Royal Courts of Justice following the proceedings. According to TMZ, Jackson left with her assistant and legal team. Her 42-year-old multi-millionaire Qatari ex, meanwhile, left without an entourage and appeared “somber.”

According to E! News, The former couple appeared in the lone court in London where the media is not allowed.

A source for E! believes the exes met privately with Justice Anna Pauffley at 10 a.m. local time. Wissam was the first to leave at 4:10 p.m., followed by Janet 20 minutes later.

The two married in 2012 and bore one son, Eissa, in January 2017. They split just a few months later.

Via E! News:

A source tells E! News the pop star has “been under stress” since her springtime split. One of the main reasons they broke up is that she disagreed with how Wissam “wanted to raise their child.” Luckily, “She has the support of her family and has a crazy good legal team behind her.”