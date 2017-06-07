*If you believe 51-year-old Janet Jackson naturally carried a baby to full term, then of course you believe she also gained a lot of weight during the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, others believe she used a surrogate and they also co-sign the word on the street about Janet wearing a fat suit during her pregnancy and baggy clothes to conceal her true weight, see pic below. This was done in effort to later play up the attention grabing headlines about Janet’s weight loss goals… cause we all know Jackson stans are obsessed with how small her waist can get.

Now we’ve come full circle — the baby is here, the prosthetic pregnancy suit has been shipped back to Beyonce and Janet’s people want us to believe that she’s dropped 50 pounds since giving birth back in January.

According to reports, Jackson has been “training, dieting and eating clean,” to achieve the results, an ET source says.

“Her pregnancy and having a healthy baby were her top priority, so when she canceled her last tour, she knew that she would be making it up to all of her fans once she got on the road again,” the source shares.

The sources confirms that as of now, Jackson has no plans to relocate from London back to the Unites States. She’s been been living in London — where her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, is based — since before the birth of their son, Eissa. Jackson and Al Mana split three months after Eissa’s birth.

“She’ll call London home,” the source says. “She’s adjusted to life in London and co-parenting with her estranged husband.”

Not surprisingly, Jackson is “heartbroken” over the recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

“She and her brother, Randy, watched the [One Love Manchester] concert,” the source says. “Her heart goes out to all the victims.”

Jackson’s first tour stop is on Sept. 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana.