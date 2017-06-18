*R&B artist Jason Derulo and country singer Hank Williams Jr. are combining their star power for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” this fall.

According to reports, every Monday night during the 2017 NFL season, Williams will perform “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Monday Night” with superstar duo Florida Georgia Line and Derulo. The singers will do a remix of the iconic anthem.

Williams returns to MNF for the first time since 2011. For more than twenty years, his “All My Rowdy Friends” was the theme song for the NFL’s Monday Night Football broadcast. Then, in 2011, Williams was fired after comparing Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler.

Now, ESPN has deemed that with Donald Trump as president, Hank Williams Jr. is no longer too racist for football. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that the NFL is notoriously racist, so this marriage with Williams Jr. seems totally appropriate.

When Hank returns for the upcoming NFL season, he’ll be toting a new version of “All My Rowdy Friends,” as Rolling Stone reports. And because Jason loves country music — he recently collaborated with singer Luke Bryan — he wasn’t scared away from doing the “Monday Night Football” theme with the controversial Hank Williams Jr. … because a black man working on the song with a suspect racist is simply too big to pass up. This business is all about selling out from dem coins, right?

Watch Jason’s response about the collaboration to TMZ Sports.

A new teaser for the upcoming period crime drama “Detroit” has been released, and the film is courtesy of the Academy Award winning director behind “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty.”

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Mark Boal, “Detroit” is based on the Algiers Motel incident during Detroit’s 1967 12th Street Riot. It’s being released later this year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event.

The film stars John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor, Ben O’Toole, Joseph David-Jones, John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie.

“Detroit” is set for release on August 4, 2017.

See the trailer below:

