*In his weekly visit with Fox Business’s Stuart Varney on Friday, Fox Sports 1 commentator Jason Whitlock complained about cowardly left-wingers in sports, Colin Kaepernick and his reaction to Max Kellerman’s commetns about the national anthem being played at games.

Kellerman, who appears opposite Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take” debate show, said of Kaepernick’s national anthem protests last season.

“Colin Kaepernick did not go looking for a protest. It came to him He was asked to stand for the national anthem. You do not have to stand for the national anthem. And even if it was a rule that you did, is that Colin Kaepernick injecting politics into the NFL? Noooooo! That’s the NFL injecting politics by playing the national anthem and pressuring you to stand for it in the first place.”

Whitlock’s response to his remarks:

“Max Kellerman is one of these Ivy League guys that likes to get a little buzz and overthink things. And he’s clearly overthinking this deal here. Look, we used to agree on certain principles here in this country. And sports bought into the narrative and affixed itself to [the belief] that America is good and there’s certain values and principles that we believe here in America, that we have baked into sports culture, and playing the national anthem at sporting events has been a long tradition that goes well beyond the NFL and football.

And now we have people like Max, who’s a good friend of mine, but he’s far Left-wing. And there are people – they just want to overthrow everything. And everything that we used to agree upon.”

This writer happens to agree that it’s “the NFL injecting politics by playing the national anthem and pressuring you to stand for it.”

Black progressives know that Whitlock wouldn’t have a job on FOX if he didn’t spew the type of insight into sports and social matters that only a Fox News audience can appreciate.

When Varney raised the subject of Golden State Warrior Steph Curry, who said earlier in the year said that if his team won the NBA championship he would refuse to visit the White House for a victory celebration, Whitlock replied:

“This a San Francisco Silicon Valley-based basketball team. Steph Curry is part of that culture that, instead of engaging with people we disagree with, we wanna eliminate people we disagree with. America has never been about that. It’s not a healthy strategy. If Steph Curry and members of the Golden State Warriors have strong disagreements with President Trump they should go engage him in debate and discussion and make their disagreements known to him and give him an opportunity to react.

This whole thing of resist, and we’re not gonna deal with this person and we’re gonna ignore this person, it’s unhealthy, it’s un-American. It’s really cowardly. I like Steph Curry a lot, but he’s a young person being led astray by social media and people in this country that just wanna overthrow everything.”

Check out the clip below to hear what he had to say about Kaepernick’s police-slave catcher analogy.

.@WhitlockJason: Kaepernick’s police-slave catcher analogy foolish. Black people call and need police. We never called/needed slave catcher. pic.twitter.com/AhvcZF7snS — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) June 19, 2017

