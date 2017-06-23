*Former retired rapper Jay-Z has added the hyphen back into his name, and the move comes ahead of the release of his latest album.

Simply titled “4:44,” the new project is available exclusively to Sprint and Tidal customers. As CNN reports, “it’s the first offering of its kind since Sprint acquired 33% of Jay Z’s music streaming service in January as part of a partnership that included access to the app’s exclusive music content for the carrier’s customers.”

JAY-Z’s last album “Magna Carta Holy Grail” dropped in 2013, two years before his acquisition of Tidal.

According to Pitchfork.com, a Roc Nation representative confirmed Jigga’s name change which also happens to coincide with the birth of his twin babies last Monday.

JAY-Z decided to bring back the hyphen after abandoning it in 2013. His name is stylized in all caps now, too.

A snippet of the “4:44” commercial featuring his new song “Adnis” was released on Sunday night, check it out via the embed below.

When the album rolls out at the end of the month, it will be accompanied by a film starring Danny Glover and Oscar winners Mahershala Ali and Lupita Nyong’o.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z’s wife Beyonce reportedly gave birth to the twins after she was hospitalized last week with complications related to her high-risk pregnancy, according to TMZ.

“4:44” drops June 30. Billboard confirmed that the legendary producer No I.D. will be producing the entirety of JAY-Z’s upcoming effort.

