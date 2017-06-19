*In the wee hours of Monday morning (June 19), Jay Z ended weeks of speculation over Tidal’s mysterious “4:44” billboards and teasers by confirming that it is indeed the title of his new album, due June 30 — but only available to Sprint customers and existing Tidal subscribers.

He also dropped a snippet of a new song called “Adnis” earlier on Sunday evening. The jazzy, dark beat plays in the same footage released earlier this month of Mahershala Ali hitting a punching bag held by a trainer played by Danny Glover. Only this time, Jay Z’s lyrics are included:

“Letter to my dad that I never wrote/

Speeches I prepared that I never spoke/

Words on a paper that I never read/

Prose is never pen, they stayed in my head.”

Watch below:

The album is the first major project involving Tidal and Sprint, which acquired 33 percent of the streaming service in a $200 million deal in January.

Fans will be required to sign up for Tidal or Sprint in order to acquire the album legally; Sprint customers can receive a free six-month Tidal trial subscription. So far, no word on when or whether the album will be available on other streaming services or for purchase as a download or physical product.

Jay Z’s official album announcement caps an epic week for the rap mogul, which included the birth of his and Beyonce’s twins (according to reports), his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (the ceremony for which he did not attend, presumably because of the twins’ births), and his announcement via an op-ed for Time that he was donating bail money for incarcerated dads on Fathers’ Day.

Via the press release:

In addition, the Tidal and Sprint partnership will support the 1Million Project, an initiative from Sprint and the Sprint Foundation that will connect 1 million low-income U.S. high school students who don’t have internet access at home to help level the playing field and eliminate the “homework gap.” Participating students will receive free mobile devices and free high-speed wireless internet connectivity while in high school for up to four years. Sprint will donate $2 from every new line activation with a device purchase or lease – up to $1 million – to support the 1Million Project.3 For more information about Sprint’s initiative to equip high school students with the tools they need to succeed, visit sprint.com/1millionproject.