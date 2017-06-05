*Jay Z can add another award to his collection.

The Los Angeles Press Club announced that Shawn “Jay Z” Cater and Harvey Weinstein are winners of its inaugural Truthteller Award for their contributions to public discourse and the cultural enlightenment of society.

The duo were presented the award for their work producing the Spike TV docuseries “Time: The Kalief Browder Story,” which chronicled the tragic imprisonment without trial of Browder in New York’s Rikers Island for three years, most of which was spent in solitary confinement. Two years after his release from prison, Browder committed suicide.

“In our troubled times, we could not find two finer examples of integrity and social responsibility than Jay Z and Harvey Weinstein,” said Los Angeles Press Club president and NBC4 anchor Robert Kovacik in a statement.

“Kalief’s story shines a light on the atrocities of not just one young man, but an entire broken system,” Weinstein said. “Jay Z has been the ambassador for this project, and so many others, that shine a light on a community that needs the world to see and never forget individuals like Kalief. The N.Y. Legislature has recently signed the bill ‘Raise the Age’ to keep individuals under 17 years old from being tried as adults, and to protect them once incarcerated. Steps like this could have changed Kalief’s outcome, and we are hopeful that change will continue to happen and save other lives.”

Jay Z and Weinstein will next team on a documentary centered on the killing of Trayvon Martin.

The Truthteller Award will be presented during the 59th SoCal Journalism Awards Gala on Sunday, June 25, at the Biltmore Millennium Hotel in Los Angeles. Late-night host Conan O’Brien and National Press Club president Jeff Ballou are among the presenters.

Other honorees at the even include NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell and CNN’s Jake Tapper.