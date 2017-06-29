*With his newborn twins now at home (wherever home may be these days), Jay-Z was reportedly busy shooting a music video with actor/activist Jesse Williams.

According to reports, the pair shot footage for a single from Hov’s “4:44” album that drops on Friday.

The film set was reportedly designed to look like a prison and actors were dressed in orange jumpsuits, accoding to the New York Daily News.

Williams, who stars on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” was spotted on set, but no word on the nature of his role.

The rapper has been promoting “4:44” all week with the release of cryptic videos, including one showing an African-American boy running down an alley as sirens blare in the background.

The boy in the 23-second commercial is wearing a shirt that simply reads “stay black.”

He also dropped a short clip of Lupita Nyong’o breaking down in tears…

…And more video of Mahershala Ali punching a heavybag: