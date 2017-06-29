*Tension appears to have thawed between Jermaine Dupri and the four members of Xscape, the group he launched in the 90s.

In the decades following their breakup, unresolved issues between the parties, and between the group members themselves, always stood in the way of a potential reunion.

But just as the ladies have resolved their issues, so has the group with its original producer.

On Wednesday (June 28), JD posted video of Xscape’s Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris and LaTocha and Tamika Scott seated around a conference table in his Southside Studios in Atlanta. There were smiles all around – except for Kandi, who looked annoyed.

Dupri captioned the clip: “Y’all figure it out.”

Watch below:

Y’all figure it out A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Xscape is also filming a reality show for Bravo that will document preparations for their first performance in more than 20 years at the Essence Festival in July.

It’s scheduled to debut alongside Season 10 of Kandi’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in November.