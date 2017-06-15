*Jerrod Carmichael called it “criminal” of NBC to pull the mass-shooting episode of his series The Carmichael Show last night, which would’ve aired hours after a man opened fire on the GOP Congressional baseball team practicing for tonight’s charity game, as well as a mass shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco.

“I understand a corporation making that decision, but really, to me, what it says is that you don’t think America is smart enough to handle real dialogue and something that reflects real family conversations and something that feels honest and true and still respects the victims,” he told Chelsea Handler for her Nextflix show.

“We handled the episode with as much love and integrity as we could. To pull that is just criminal. It does a disservice to the viewer, it does a disservice to you, it does a disservice to all of us.”

Watch below:

With plans to reschedule the mass-shooting episode, titled “Shoot-up-able,” NBC instead ran an episode Wednesday that was scheduled to air later this month.