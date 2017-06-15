THE CARMICHAEL SHOW -- "Shoot-up-able" Episode 304 -- Pictured: (l-r) Carlos Jacott as Officer, Tiffany Haddish as Nekeisha Wiliams, David Alan Grier as Joe Carmichael, Loretta Devine as Cynthia Carmichael, Jerrod Carmichael as Jerrod Carmichael, Lil Rel Howery as Bobby Carmichael, Amber Stevens West as Maxine North -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

“The Carmichael Show’s” postponed “Shoot-up-able” Episode 304 — Pictured: (l-r) Carlos Jacott as Officer, Tiffany Haddish as Nekeisha Wiliams, David Alan Grier as Joe Carmichael, Loretta Devine as Cynthia Carmichael, Jerrod Carmichael as Jerrod Carmichael, Lil Rel Howery as Bobby Carmichael, Amber Stevens West as Maxine North — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

*Jerrod Carmichael called it “criminal” of NBC to pull the mass-shooting episode of his series The Carmichael Show last night, which would’ve aired hours after a man opened fire on the GOP Congressional baseball team practicing for tonight’s charity game, as well as a mass shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco.

“I understand a corporation making that decision, but really, to me, what it says is that you don’t think America is smart enough to handle real dialogue and something that reflects real family conversations and something that feels honest and true and still respects the victims,” he told Chelsea Handler for her Nextflix show.

“We handled the episode with as much love and integrity as we could. To pull that is just criminal. It does a disservice to the viewer, it does a disservice to you, it does a disservice to all of us.”

Watch below:

With plans to reschedule the mass-shooting episode, titled “Shoot-up-able,” NBC instead ran an episode Wednesday that was scheduled to air later this month.





Previous ArticleAisha Tyler to Quit ‘The Talk’ After Current Season (Watch Her Tearful Announcement)
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind