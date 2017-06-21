*Nearly two months after Jesse Williams split from his wife Aryn Drake-Lee, the actor has been in court trying to ensure that the divorce won’t affect his time with their two children.

In court documents reported by E! News, Jesse and his attorneys allege that Aryn has refused his request for more time with the kids.

“Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence,” Jesse alleges in documents. “On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two and half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children.”

He added, “I am therefore requesting a court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan…”

Jesse explains in the filing that he has “always been an active, involved, ‘hands-on’ dad.”

Aryn’s lawyer fired back, questioning Williams’ disregard for privacy in their custody battle.

“Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams,” the attorney said in a statement to E!. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family. Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children’s privacy. Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams’ unilateral and unfortunate public allegations.”

“They are working together on this custody arrangement and staying as civil with each other as they can. They just want it to be seamless,” a source later shared with E! News. “They both want joint custody, so no fighting is involved whatsoever.”

When Jesse filed for divorce in April, he requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, and to terminate Aryn’s spousal support.