*Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson was rushed to a hospital following a car accident near the Las Vegas strip, reports TMZ.

According to law enforcement sources, Jackson was a riding in a black Jaguar that was T-boned by a red SUV.

The father of Michael Jackson walked from the accident scene into a Panda Express where he sat down wincing in pain. According to witnesses, he was complaining of chest pains and paramedics took him by ambulance to a hospital.

So far, no word on who was driving the jag or if anyone else was injured.

View pics of the accident scene below, courtesy of TMZ: