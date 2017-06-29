Donald Trump and Mika Brzezinski

*President Trump’s Twitter attack on “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Thursday is being met with a steady stream of pushback from celebs, who are collectively referring to America’s Commander In Chief as petty and embarrassing.

In a series of spiteful tweets Thursday morning, Trump wrote, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Shortly after the tweets, Brzezinski responded by alluding to the running joke about Trump’s hands.

The reaction among celebs was less subtle.

John Legend brought up first lady Melania Trump’s pledge to curb cyberbullying.

Mrs. Trump’s office issued a statement to CNN on Thursday defending her husband’s tweets.

“As the first lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement to CNN.

Similarly, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the President in an interview with Fox News, saying that Trump “fights fire with fire.” “I don’t think that the President has ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back,” she said.

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, called Trump “a national embarrassment.”

“It’s like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being,” she wrote to Trump. “You are the proud type of insane.”

Star Jones basically said the president has Alzheimers.

Bravo’s Andy Cohen said Trump is acting like a “real housewife” with his facelift accusations.

View more celeb reactions to Trump’s twitter-tantrum below:





