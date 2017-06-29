*President Trump’s Twitter attack on “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Thursday is being met with a steady stream of pushback from celebs, who are collectively referring to America’s Commander In Chief as petty and embarrassing.

In a series of spiteful tweets Thursday morning, Trump wrote, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Shortly after the tweets, Brzezinski responded by alluding to the running joke about Trump’s hands.

The reaction among celebs was less subtle.

John Legend brought up first lady Melania Trump’s pledge to curb cyberbullying.

I see Melania’s campaign to end cyber bullying is off to a slow start — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

America elected a very shitty person to be President — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

Mrs. Trump’s office issued a statement to CNN on Thursday defending her husband’s tweets.

“As the first lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement to CNN.

Similarly, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the President in an interview with Fox News, saying that Trump “fights fire with fire.” “I don’t think that the President has ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back,” she said.

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, called Trump “a national embarrassment.”

“It’s like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being,” she wrote to Trump. “You are the proud type of insane.”

You are a national embarrassment. It’s like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2017

Star Jones basically said the president has Alzheimers.

I’ve heard of “SunDowning” effects of Alzheimer’s on folk but I swear ya’lls president is affected any time of the day or night. #pettyfool pic.twitter.com/Tp0BSWuxJs — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) June 29, 2017

Bravo’s Andy Cohen said Trump is acting like a “real housewife” with his facelift accusations.

REAL HOUSEWIVES PLAYBOOK: accuse your co-star of a face lift. It’s such a classic it recurs on Potomac in a couple weeks, and DC today!! https://t.co/BH2SlB3tzU — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 29, 2017

View more celeb reactions to Trump’s twitter-tantrum below:

Like every woman you’ve married hasn’t had a face lift. U should also get one. And a body lift. And yes, w/this duck, its ok to man shame. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 29, 2017

What was said this morning about @morningmika & @JoeNBC by the President of the United States is disgusting, disgraceful & beyond the pale — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 29, 2017

My faith in this country forces me to believe that even most of @realDonaldTrump‘s supporters think his tweets this morning are in bad taste — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 29, 2017

babyman @realDonaldTrump its not just joe and mika – the world hates u – and jail awaits u – and u suck at being human — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 29, 2017