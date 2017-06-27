*John McEnroe was a guest on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday and addressed the controversy surrounding his recent comments about Serena Williams, and perhaps created more drama by refusing to apologize.

It started on NPR over the weekend when McEnroe, currently promoting his new book, “But Seriously,” made headlines by saying that Serena is the best female player in the world, but “if she played the men’s circuit she’d be like 700 in the world.”

“That doesn’t mean I don’t think Serena is an incredible player,” McEnroe went on to say. “I do, but the reality of what would happen would be I think something that perhaps it’d be a little higher, perhaps it’d be a little lower. And on a given day, Serena could beat some players. I believe because she’s so incredibly strong mentally that she could overcome some situations where players would choke ’cause she’s been in it so many times, so many situations at Wimbledon, The U.S. Open, etc. But if she had to just play the circuit — the men’s circuit — that would be an entirely different story.”

Serena promptly clapped back Monday via Twitter, saying: “Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. I’ve never played anyone ranked “there” nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day sir.”

Cut to this morning.

During his appearance on “CBS This Morning,” McEnroe said he didn’t know that his interviews would create controversy, and wasn’t trying to bother Serena during her pregnancy. He also said that at age 58, he’d rank 1,200 on the Women’s circuit if he played full time.

But when asked by Norah O’Donnell if he’d like to apologize to Serena for his comments, his answer was, “Uh…No.”

