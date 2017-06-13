*Colin Kaepernick, the unemployed NFL player who teams refuse to sign because he’s TOO BLACK and TOO PROUD, is reportedly still selling jerseys in the colors of the team for which he no longer plays — and he’s selling a lot of them.

As NBC Sports notes, “the list of jersey sales for May 2017 shows Kaepernick’s 49ers jersey at No. 17. That’s higher than Broncos linebacker and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller (No. 19), Falcons quarterback and 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan (No. 20), Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (No. 20), Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson (No. 21), Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (No. 22), Panthers quarterback and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton (No. 23), Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees (No. 24), and new Saints running back and future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson (No. 25), and all other players in the NFL who didn’t finish No. 1 through No. 16.”

The fandom surrounding Kaepernick proves he’s not only still in demand, but that his unemployment has less to do with money and more to do with the race related politics of the insecure white male NFL owners.

Of course, Colin still has plenty of racist haters and naysayers who spew nonsense online such as:

“No need to purchase one. You can have mine. Let me dig it out from the back of my closet. As a 49er fan, I thought he was a good quarterback who made the offense around him better… and then he refused to stand for the National Anthem … and that, my friend, has made all the difference.”

Another misinformed individual posted:

“Or it could be that no teams want to sign him because of the headache of his protests AND the money involved AND that he doesn’t fit into a typical offensive system. But then again, lawyers are always good at drumming up conspiracies.”

Meanwhile, #NeverForget: Bill Maher won’t lose his job for saying the N-word, but Colin Kaepernick can’t get a job for proclaiming #BlackLivesMatter.

As journalist and activist Shaun King noted in his latest piece about why he’s boycotting the NFL, the organization is blatantly racist and supports all things that are anti-black — and this is why Colin remains unemployed.

Save