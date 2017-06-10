*When she’s not crying hysterically over Todd or bickering with her petty mother, Kandi Burruss STAY occupied — directly or indirectly — with the onscreen drama and shenanigans of her fellow ‘RHOA’ co-stars.

We already know how last season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” ended for Burruss, but what you may not know is that after her fallout with Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams — because they spread a vicious life about Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker, Kandi considered quitting the show.

Burruss spoke with US Weekly about her rough season while she was in New York last week being honored with a Fortune Insider Award by Marcus Damas, CEO of Fueled by Culture.

“During season 9, I was feeling like I might want to leave because there was so much hate from fans online and I was having trouble because, how do you defend yourself from a lie?” Burruss said. “How do you defend yourself from something that never happened?”

“I’ve never had drama like that that lasted the whole season. It was very sh–ty,” the singer and Old Lady Gang restaurant owner said. “But now I’m extremely happy that people were able to see the truth. Sometimes I thought people would never know the truth and it would have been a stain on me forever.”

As we all know, the lie Burruss is referring to is the one Williams told when she accused Kandi and Todd of trying to drug and rape her. During the season nine reunion special, viewers learned that Phaedra was behind the rumor.

