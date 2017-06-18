*Kanye West reportedly wants to form a partnership with a prominent Southern California high school.

As TMZ originally reported, West’s representatives recently met with school officials at Calabasas (Calif.) to pitch a collaboration between the rapper and the school. It appears West wants to redesign the school’s sports uniforms and help re-brand the entire program.

Las Virgenes Unified School District Communications Coordinator Kim Prince confirmed Tuesday to USA TODAY Sports that a meeting did take place, but said that only West’s representatives were present at the meeting and not West himself.

Sources say Ye wants to change the school’s colors and rename them from the Coyotes to the Wolves. As part of the deal, Kanye would make a sizable donation to improve and upgrade school facilities.

Calabasas High School currently has a deal with Adidas, which owns the Yeezy brand — so, the pairing makes perfect sense. Also, Kanye and the witches of Calabasas (AKA the Kardashians) have deep ties to the community.

The school has not made a decision yet — but the Yeezy deal seems likely to happen.

Meanwhile, for weeks there have been rumors that Kanye secluded himself up in a mountaintop retreat to record a new album.

Now the CEO of his label, Def Jam, is confirming the rapper is indeed working on music, L.A. Times reports.

“I don’t know if that’s real or not, I read the same things you do,” Steve Bartels told Variety in reference to the remote recording sessions. “When we talk, we don’t really get down to the granular of where he’s going and how he’s flying there, we keep it much more on a broader level.

“Kanye is working,” he added. “He’s always very focused, and our relationship with him is that we always have great respect for him and when he’s ready to do something or talk about something, we’re there for him, we totally support his vision and his focus, and that’s where we leave it.”

Kanye has largely remained out of the public eye following his hospitalization late last year due to mental health related Issues. Many have been wondering if he remains in the sunken place, and does he even remember his name… his legacy?

