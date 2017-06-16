*Karrueche Tran has been granted a five-year restraining order against her ex, singer Chris Brown, after taking the stand and testifying against him in court Thursday, PEOPLE confirms.

During her testimoney, Tran said that Brown demanded she return diamond rings he had gifted her, but when she refused, he turned violent and aggressive. She claims he would often send her threatening text messages such as, “I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games,” along with, “Bitch I will beat the s— out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”

Earlier this year, PEOPLE obtained court documents in which Tran also alleged that Brown threatened to kill her, saying he “threatened to kill me over text messages,” “threatened to harass my friends” and “threatened to shoot me.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: ‘Claws’ Star Karrueche Tran As ‘Sassy’ Virginia Who Just ‘Wants to be Loved’ [EUR Exclusive]

As TMZ reports, Karrueche explained that in text messages between herself and Chris post-breakup, he would say things like “I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events.”

She claims he once wrote “Imma kill blood” under a photo of her and actor Michael B. Jordan.

Karrueche also testified that Chris had beaten her before.

Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos, grilled Karrueche on cross-examination, and pressed her on taunting Chris about the rings by saying she had sold them. She explained how she never planned to return the rings because they were hers. Geragos also questioned why Karrueche never reported any of the Brown’s violent behavior to authorities.

How long do you think before Chris Brown violates the order? We give it a few weeks. #StayTuned

Meanwhile, catch Karrueche Tran in the new TNT series, “Claws.”

Save

Save