*Kat Graham, last seen portraying the young Jada Pinkett in “All Eyez On Me,” has joined Forest Whitaker and Theo James in Netflix’s upcoming action thriller “How It Ends.”

The film follows James as Will, a young man desperate to get home to his pregnant wife Samantha (Graham) after an apocalyptic event turns roads to mayhem. Forest Whitaker plays Tom, Samantha’s domineering father. Samantha, a loving wife, encourages Will to stand up to Tom, not realizing that later on they’ll have to work together to find her.

Graham is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries.” Her resume also includes “17 Again,” “The Roommate” with Leighton Meester, and “Honey 2.”

On the music side, Graham has a new album called “Love Music Funk Magic,” co-produced with Babyface. The lead single “Sometimes” is currently at #16 on the Billboard Dance Club Chart.

“How It Ends” is directed by David M. Rosenthal from a script by Brooks McLaren.

Netflix acquired worldwide rights in January. Production begins in July in Winnipeg.