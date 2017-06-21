*“All Eyez On Me” star Kat Graham has spoken out about criticism of the movie leveled by Jada Pinkett-Smith, the woman she portrays in the Tupac biopic.

Pinkett-Smith sent some tweets upon its release last Friday saying some of the scenes involving her friendship with ‘Pac were inaccurate. She said Graham expressed confusion, because Pinkett-Smith, she says, was consulted throughout the entire production process…and even before cameras started rolling.

“When I first got the role, I reached out to [her] a year and a half ago,” Graham told E! Online. “The point of reaching out to her, as well as the other producers on the film, was to ensure the integrity of the story and the character. I even spoke to her last week and she had nothing but support.”

Graham, however, went on to express her adoration for Pinkett-Smith.

“I have a lot of love for her. I hope people just see the movie and make the choice for themselves,” she said.