*To promote her new album “Witness,” Katy Perry livestreamed her entire weekend spent inside of a Big Brother-style house in partnership with YouTube.

During the stunt, she reunited with Left Shark of Super Bowl halftime fame, cooked with Gordon Ramsay and told visitor Arianna Huffington, of her Taylor Swift beef, “I am ready to let it go.”

She also invited Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson and his Pod Save the People podcast inside to discuss her past dalliances with cultural appropriation. About that time she wore baby hair and cornrows for her “This Is How We Do” video…

…she said one of her “empowered angels” had to sit her down amid the backlash afterward and have a “hard conversation.”

“She told me about the power behind black women’s hair, and how beautiful it is and the struggle,” Katy told McKesson. “And I listened, and I heard, and I didn’t know.”

“I won’t ever understand some of those things because of who I am,” she continued. “I will never understand, but I can educate myself and that’s what I’m trying to do along the way.”

She also spoke about tying to suppress her ego amid all the “clapbacks” from her cornrow/baby hair debacle.

Watch below: