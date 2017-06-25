*Unfortunately we have totally bad news to report on KeKe Wyatt . Via Instagram, the singer has announced that one of her children has cancer.

As of now Wyatt isn’t saying which child it is, but she did state that she’s going to shave her head own bald in support of her child who lost their hair.

She also encouraged fans to pray for them and provided a link at which donations can be made.

Check out her solemn post below.

In other news about Keke Wyatt, back in April, we reported that she was pregnant with her 9th child !

*R&B songstress Keke Wyatt has confirmed recent reports that she is expecting her ninth child…and fourth child with husband Michael Ford.

“My family is excited. We come from big families where I’m from,” the “R&B Divas” star said in a statement released by her team. “Everyone knows my work doesn’t stop when I’m pregnant so I’m excited to continue performing and traveling around the world.”

The pregnancy confirmation was mixed in with the announcement of her upcoming appearance in Centric’s “Being.” The singer will appear on the April 8 episode of the docu-series, which will include details about Wyatt’s explosive first marriage, career, childhood, and previously unseen footage.

