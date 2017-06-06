*We are now on Day 4 of folks roasting Kendrick Lamar for buying his sister a Toyota Camry instead of a more expensive, luxury brand in keeping with his reported $18 million net worth.

The high school graduation gift absolutely thrilled his sister Kayla Duckworth, who took to all of her social media last week with appreciation for the 2017 Toyota Camry.

“Thank you big brother for my graduation gift!” she wrote in one of several Twitter posts about her new ride, each tagging Lamar.

Thank you big brother for my graduation gift! ❤️ @kendricklamar A post shared by Kayla Duckworth (@silnovia) on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

But haters apparently thought K.Dot was taking the title of his new single “Humble” a bit too far by giving his sis a sensible vehicle worth just over $23,000.

“LMFAOOOOO Kendrick can’t buy his sister a better car than a Toyota Camry,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another on Instagram wrote: “Kendrick Lamar ain’t spending no funds on you.”

Many others, however, praised Lamar for giving his sister a safe and practical vehicle.

“Beautiful car for a beautiful lady, don’t listen to anybody, you are blessed with an awesome brother, congratulations on your graduation,” one IG user wrote.

Another added: “Smart man & great car! People with expensive cars are usually eating ramen to pay for it!”