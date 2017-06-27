*Following Mary J. Blige’s emotional BET performance over the weekend, her soon-to-be ex husband Kendu Issacs took to social media to vent about his displeasure over her airing their dirty laundry.

When Blige hit that BET Awards stage — where she performed “Set Me Free” and “Love Yourself” — she started off with a song from her new album that contains the lyric, “there’s a special place in hell for you,” and we know exactly who she was talking about.

As Rolling Out reports, before Blige belted out the first note, she alluded that “someone was taking trips with that b—- and spending money on shopping sprees and how she didn’t deserve that, but she is moving on.”

Issacs was watching her performance and snapped a photo of his TV screen and responded on social media.

Isaacs took to Instagram and not only called out Mary’s behavior, but he also declared his love for her.

“I love you to death Mary J. Blige. I can’t even begin to understand why you are going on about this the way you have been,” he wrote. “I never wanted to discuss our life airing the laundry. You know me better than that. You and I really need to talk and stop all this negative nonsense. I love you and I will always regardless of your actions,” he wrote.

In another post, Isaacs refers to Blige’s intro for her performance as “forced” and that it was time for him “to tell the truth.”

What truth could he be referring to?

As fans pressed him to spill the tea, he instead changed his Instagram settings to private.

One commenter replied to Kendu’s thirst with: “I always thought it was “FU, pay me!” Not “I love you, pay me!” This dude …….. smh.”

As you recall, Blige was recently ordered by the court to pay Issacs $30,000 per month for temporary support and to cover his attorney fees in a lump sum amount of $235,000 payment.

The nerve of this guy for getting caught up in his feelings about Blige still being pissed off.

