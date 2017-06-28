*When Kenya Moore first announced that she tied the knot earlier this month, Hollywoodland began to whisper that she convinced her mystery man (at that time) to marry her because it would be quite lucrative for them both.

Fast forward a few weeks later and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” entrepreneur is STILL dropping crumbs to publications, namely PEOPLE, about her new hubby, businessman Marc Daly.

Kenya explained why she initially kept Marc’s identity a secret during a recent interview with PEOPLE.

“He didn’t sign up for this world, I did,” she said. “Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person – immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me and you — it’s not about me or you.’ He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.”

So why weren’t her nuptials filmed for the BRAVO cameras?

Continuing, “For him, it’s about being my protector and my best friend — not being someone that stands next to me, but someone who supports me and is okay with being behind me sometimes. He doesn’t want my money, he doesn’t want my fame, he doesn’t want my success — he just wants my heart, and he has it.”

Moore added “I’ve never been that girl and I will never be that girl. Which is why, if it’s not what I feel in my heart and my soul, I will not do it. I will not do it for cameras, I will not do it for somebody else to feel good about who I am. I have to do it for myself.” And the multiple People interviews.

Kenya also discussed the possibility of her new husband appearing on ‘RHOA’: “I think we have to make that decision together if the opportunity comes. We just got married — we haven’t even talked about that stuff before. I’m sure we will make the right decision. But right now, I’m enjoying being a bride and a newlywed.”

