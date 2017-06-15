“I’m just ecstatic,” she told People. “This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”

Well damn! Kenya Moore is now officially a housewife.

Earlier we reported that she “supposedly” had gotten hitched, but the information about the wedding was vague and at the time Moore, 46, wouldn’t confirm it. Plus, it was Kenya “fake relationships” Moore for goodness.

Today she confirmed that she is indeed married. However, if you’re wondering who the “lucky” guy is, you’re still gonna be kept in the dark by the “RHOA” star. She is keeping the identity of her husband a secret for now, but he’s a “businessman.” They reportedly met a year ago and began dating a few months later.

“I’m just ecstatic,” she told People. “This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”

If you’ve watched “RHOA” over the past few seasons, you’ve seen Moore catching it from her co-stars for allegedly having “fake” romantic relationships on the Bravo show just to create storylines. But this time, there is nothing fake about Kenya’s nuptials.

According to People, her wedding was an “intimate beach getaway,” and she was surrounded by family and friends. No word on which co-stars scored an invite, but most likely Kim Zolciak wasn’t on the list.

Last year, Moore publicly and dramatically split with her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan. The drama played out on the most recent season of RHOA this year.

“It’s painful to watch myself at my age tolerating such foolishness from anyone. I am ashamed,” she wrote in her Bravo blog in March. “I focused so hard on breaking old habits of not running away when things get tough. Yet, this relationship was the exact scenario. I should have run away as fast as humanly possible. If a man is capable of damaging your property, calling you out of your name, threatening you, tells you that you will die unhappy and alone — but in the same breath begs you to stay with him — RUN. I pray that other women take away that reprehensible behavior from a man is never acceptable. There is no excuse for abuse.”

Moore continued, “I am thankful to have moved on from what seems like a lifetime ago. My circle is completely different now. I do not now or will ever have any communication with him. I do not wish harm on anyone and hope that he can move on with his life and leave me completely alone. I don’t. I did. I’m done.”

At this point we can only conclude that her new hubby is no Matt Jordan.