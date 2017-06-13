The news and a couple of wedding pics were posted earlier today by blogger Tamara Tattles. They supposedly show Kenya Moore and her mystery man getting married in a beautiful beach ceremony at the Anse Chastanet Resort in St. Lucia over the weekend.

Umm, er, you’ll notice in the pic there are no “RHOA” cameras or film crew anywhere in the pic, so that alone makes us real skeptical. We find it hard to believe that she would get married and it not be a part of the “RHOA” story line.