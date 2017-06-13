*Could it be that “RHOA” star Kenya Moore done went and got hitched on the low? Well, if a new report is to be believed, that is the case.
The news and a couple of wedding pics were posted earlier today by blogger Tamara Tattles. They supposedly show Kenya Moore and her mystery man getting married in a beautiful beach ceremony at the Anse Chastanet Resort in St. Lucia over the weekend.
Umm, er, you’ll notice in the pic there are no “RHOA” cameras or film crew anywhere in the pic, so that alone makes us real skeptical. We find it hard to believe that she would get married and it not be a part of the “RHOA” story line.
In any event, Ms. Tattles let’s it be known that she has been aware of the relationship for a while:
I have known about the man Kenya has been dating for around 8 months, and that it was becoming increasingly serious. I have known that she wanted to keep things very private and that she would not be sharing the relationship on the show. I know that he is age appropriate with adult children and that all of the drama playing out on TV was disturbing to her man and the family.
So when she started posting photos from St. Lucia where it was evident that she was there with her man I assumed that she was just there doing what she usually does, going off on a Caribbean vacation before the laborious filming of RHOA starts.
But then, Tattles received the wedding photos from a “Tamara Tattles Spy,” and as far as she’s concerned, the truth was revealed! The blogger says she was convinced the wedding was legit when she found out Kenya’s friend, actor Brandon Deshazer, was with her in St. Lucia.
Wait, we’re sure you’re wondering who this mystery dude is that she (supposedly) married, right? Well, according to Tattles, SHE knows but she isn’t revealing it because she wants to leave Kenya “something to sell” to the highest bidder.
Well. it won’t be us. We can wait. But in any vent, if the news is true, congrats to Kenya and good luck to the mystery man.
You can find out MORE by visiting TamaraTattles.com.