*Actresses Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria will work both sides of the camera for “24-7,” a workplace comedy acquired by Universal.

The TV stars will star in and co-produce the project through their respective production banners Simpson Street (Washington) and “UnbeliEVAble Entertainment (Longoria). The storyline is being kept under wraps, according to Variety.

The script comes from a pitch by Baltimore-based screenwriter Sarah Rothschild, a writer on “Love, Unscripted” for Awesomeness TV; the Universal comedy “The Gauntlet”; and “The Dog Walker, “which has Alison Eastwood attached to direct.

Washington’s Simpson Street is also developing feature films based on the books The City of Saints and Thieves with Will Packer and Universal; “The Perfect Mother,” which is set up at TriStar; and “The Mothers” at Warner Bros.

The “Scandal” star is also part of the voice cast of Disney’s upcoming “Cars 3.”

Longoria’s upcoming acting projects include Jamie Foxx’s comedy “All-Star Weekend,” MGM’s “Overboard” remake and the Fox comedy pilot “Type-A.”