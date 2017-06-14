*Keshia Knight Pulliam is still defending her support of former TV dad Bill Cosby amid his sexual assault charges.

“At the end of the day I truly believe you’re innocent until proven guilty, and that’s just not the man that I ever experienced,” Pulliam told “Today” on Wednesday.”I just thought about it, how would I want to be treated if God forbid I was in that situation?”

Asked how she would feel if Cosby were found guilty of drugging and molesting Temple University staffer Andrea Costand at his home in 2004, Pulliam sighed and said: “I’ll have to cross that bridge when I get to it.”

“I’ll be disappointed,” she continued. “However it won’t change the love because when you have family, people falter, people make mistakes, things happen, but in no way is that condoning sexual assault.

“It’s nothing that I take lightly or that I condone in any way shape or form, but he’s still a person, he’s still a husband, a parent, someone’s son,” she said.

